‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jack Brings A Surprise Back To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 24 brings Ashley back to Genoa City with big plans for Jabot and My Beauty. Plus, Celeste learns the truth of Lola’s time in Genoa City, and Victoria steps up to help her brother(s),

Jack (Peter Bergman) has unexpected news, according to SheKnows Soaps. After his visit to Paris last week to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Jack and his sister came to an agreement to merge My Beauty with Jabot. After all, their father John Abbott would have wanted them all working together. Ashley comes back to Genoa City with her brother, and Traci (Beth Maitland) is thrilled to have her home again. Billy (Jason Thompson), on the other hand, is not as pleased. He thinks that Ashley shredded Jabot last year, and he does not want to work with her again. Despite Billy’s misgivings, Jack and Ashley move full steam ahead with their new plans and toast to new beginnings.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) loses her patience with Celeste (Eva LaRue). Theo (Tyler Johnson) drops the details of Lola’s coma and liver transplant surgery on Celeste, and she’s aghast that nobody told her that Lola was at death’s door. It explains one huge question about why Celeste showed up for Lola’s wedding and not her transplant — she did not know a thing about it. When Celeste realizes that Kyle (Michael Mealor) married Summer (Hunter King) to get her to donate part of a liver to Lola, Celeste cannot believe her daughter would even be willing to marry Kyle. She is merely stunned about the whole situation, and although Lola still doesn’t feel great about Kyle’s past, she is not willing to put up with her mother questioning her and Kyle’s relationship.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) steps up when Nick (Joshua Morrow) needs her. Victoria already feels exceptionally guilty about Adam (Mark Grossman) staying in Genoa City and stealing Nick’s company, Dark Horse, using the money she gave Adam to leave. She desperately wants to make things right, and she believes that Nick will retain custody of Christian.

Unfortunately for Nick, the judge doesn’t feel either he or Adam are fit fathers for Christian, so he wants them to find a competent family member to raise the little boy for the next three months. Nick asks Victoria to step up, but Victoria’s recent track record with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau) isn’t so hot, so the judge may not be convinced she’s the woman for the job.