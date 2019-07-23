Lamar Odom Wants To Fix Relationship With Khloe Kardashian & Family

Lamar Odom is not ready to let his relationship with former wife, Khloe Kardashian, go. In fact, he recently revealed that he’s hoping to reconnect with Khloe as well as her famous family in the future.

According to TMZ, Lamar Odom has recently been taking up motivational speaking and says that it has helped him be able to forgive himself for all of the mistakes he’s made in the past such as drinking, drug use, infidelity, and neglecting relationships with his children.

Odom says that he often feels like he’s failed as a father, but that he’s trying to fix that by getting his kids involved in his motivational speaking journey.

The former Los Angeles Laker says that bringing his kids with him on the journey has allowed them to grow closer as a family, saying that they’re trying to make up for the lost time and help his children move past their issues as well.

Meanwhile, Odom says that he wouldn’t change his reality TV past with Kardashian, calling the experience one of the best of his life.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there’s nothing I regret about that,” Lamar stated.

Lamar Odom also revealed that he’s hopeful he can rebuild a friendship with both Khloe Kardashian and her family in time.

“Hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge,” Odom added.

Previously, Lamar opened up about how he will always love Khloe, even though she has moved on with her life and is now the mother of a baby girl, True, whom she shares with her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

It was Khloe who helped Lamar recover after his nearly fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel back in 2015, despite the fact that the pair were no longer together.

Odom says that he believes he survived that ordeal as apart of God’s plan in hopes of helping other people learn from the mistakes of his past.

Recently, Lamar released a memoir titled Darkness to Light, where he opened up about his relationship with Khloe, his addiction issues, and the struggle to work through the demons of his past.

Fans can see more of Lamar Odom by following him on Instagram.