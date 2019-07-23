Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Flawless Figure In See-Through Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian may be a mother-of-three but she doesn’t shy away from showing off her fabulous curves while running errands with her kids.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — were spotted at the airport as they headed out on a family vacation on Monday.

Kourtney has already spent time in Costa Rica, Bali, Portofino, and Turks and Caicos this summer, but she isn’t finished with her travels just yet.

In the photos taken by paparazzi, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight black legging that show off her lean legs and curvy backside. She also added a see-through, white long-sleeved shirt that allowed fans to get a peek through the sheer material at her lingerie underneath.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She donned a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, rocked black track pants and a black and white t-shirt, while her daughter Penelope wore leather leggings and a light blue shirt. Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign, wore black track pants and a white graphic t-shirt, while all three kids donned crisp, white sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian shares her three children with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom she dated for nearly 10 years.

Loading...

Scott is currently in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, and things are said to be going well all the way around as Sofia has not only acclimated into Scott and Kourtney’s lives, but also into the entire Kardashian family.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News about the dynamic.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life and children by following her on social media, or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.