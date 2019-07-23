Tana Mongeau Goes Fully Topless On Instagram: ‘Might Delete Later’

Tana Mongeau has sent Instagram some sensational content. The YouTuber whose new reality show Tana Turns 21 is making waves and causing a stir on the platform today as she went fully topless for her July 23 update.

Earlier today, Tana updated her account. Two photos showed the blonde shot from the chest up. The star appeared to have been photographed in her kitchen. The windows opening onto darkness also suggested the photos were taken at night. Tana herself appeared with bandages across parts of her chest and a caption that seemed to explain why. Tana’s caption mentioned piercings – presumably, the blonde had visited a piercing parlor for her nipples.

In the first snap, Tana was rolling her eyes upwards as she flaunted her cleavage. A quick swipe to the right showed Tana looking a touch more vulnerable. Here, she was looking sideways and holding onto a box of Band-Aids.

A caption from Mongeau appeared to be celebrating her latest reality series alongside suggesting some uncertainty over how long the update would stay live.

Fan comments quickly poured in. While some sent the star the thumbs-up over her new show, others seemed to have honed in on the piercing references. Elsewhere, fans commented on Tana’s relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. As The Metro reported earlier this month, rumors that the couple had tied the knot aren’t true.

“Where’s Jake?” one fan asked.

“I love you Tana, you’re my inspiration” sent the star plenty of praise.

Comments also saw fans recalling their own piercing experiences.

“Literally me when I got both of mine pierced lmaoo I watched so many videos & everyone was so calm like how tf,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

Tana has come as a headline-maker for many reasons this year. Back in January, People reported Tana’s “open relationship” with actress Bella Thorne and her then-boyfriend Mod Sun. Everyone seems to have moved on since, though. Thorne is in a new relationship following her split from Mod Sun and Tana is engaged to Jake Paul.

Tana has also made Kardashian-related headlines. A photo of Mongeau with 21-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner went viral at this year’s Coachella music festival. As The Metro reports, Mongeau was dubbed as having “[replaced]” Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Fans following the story back in April will recall that Tana jokingly took to social media with mentions of auditioning for the role of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s best friend. The story appeared to die down quickly, though.

Fans wishing to see more of Tana should follow her Instagram.