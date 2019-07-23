Jon Bon Jovi Lists His Longtime New Jersey House For Sale For $20 Million

The Bon Jovi frontman's 15-acre estate includes a recording studio that he has used for every album since 1999.

Jon Bon Jovi’s house is for sale, but you’ll need a rock star’s income to afford it. The New Jersey-based rocker has listed his massive, 15-acre Middletown, New Jersey property for a reported $20 million, Ultimate Classic Rock reports. The 57-year-old singer, who ironically released an album titled This House Is Not For Sale in 2015, has lived in the 18,000 square feet property, named The High Point Estate, with his family for 20 years.

The listing, held by Christie’s International Real Estate, reveals that the gorgeous home was built in 1999 and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house is described as a “French-inspired chateau” and features French balconies and brick courtyards, a 50-foot living room with a 12-foot ceiling, an elevator, a state-of-the-art movie theater, full gym, library, and a gourmet kitchen with modern appliances. The listing notes that “the dining room was designed for a round dining table of eighteen.”

The riverside property, which overlooks the Navesink River, also features a heated outdoor pool with cabanas, a private pub, a three-bedroom carriage house, and stables which have been converted into Bon Jovi’s in-home recording studio.

According to Save Jersey, Bon Jovi paid $218, 477 in property taxes in 2018 on the estate in 2018.

Bon Jovi previously told CBS News‘ Person to Person that he and his high school sweetheart-turned-wife, Dorothea Hurley, purchased the land in 1995, designed and built the house, and moved into their custom-built home in 1999. The couple raised their four kids — Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob — and Romeo in the home.

In 2012, Bon Jovi gave CBS a tour of the incredible waterfront estate, which includes a dock, boat slip, and a boat lift.

“We have a nice little boat that I — I really drive poorly,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer joked.

During the tour, the Grammy winner also showcased the multiple “outer houses” on the property, including the recording studio, where he recorded every album since 1999’s Crush. Bon Jovi described his studio as his own Graceland.

In addition, Bon Jovi showed off the pub located on the property, which is named The Shoe Inn. The homegrown watering hole includes a pinball machine, pool table, and a bar the singer found at a flea market in Paris.

“This is a place– we come and get a beer when we’re done recording,” Bon Jovi said at the time. “I’m really bad at pool, but I’m a great bartender.”

You can see the full listing for Bon Jovi’s estate here.