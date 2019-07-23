‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Contemplated Abortion While Pregnant With Daughter Vaeda

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell made a huge confession during this week’s brand new episode of the MTV series.

According to In Touch Weekly, Catelynn Lowell got candid with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, about the toll their recent marital issues took on her life and her pregnancy with their daughter, Vaeda.

During one scene when the couple went out for a date night without their daughters, Cate got emotional when she claimed the couple’s separation during her pregnancy made her contemplate whether or not she should get an abortion while she was pregnant with their daughter, because she was worried about what bringing another child into the situation could do.

The couple are the parents of daughters Nova and Vaeda, and share another biological daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were teenagers.

“I feel guilty for even contemplating aborting Vaeda,” Lowell later told her producer, Kerthy, during the episode.

“Is she gonna remember that? They say that when you’re pregnant, things that you go through in life, things that you say and stuff that they feel and they hear,” she continued.

“We were going through so much in our relationship and stuff, and I was just like, ‘Is it smart to bring a child into this world if me and him aren’t gonna be together?'” Cate added

Later, Teen Mom OG fans watched as Tyler Baltierra revealed that he was shocked and hurt that Catelynn Lowell would bring up abortion, saying that he knew in his soul that he and his wife were going to stay together, work through their issues, and parent their youngest daughter together.

Baltierra even comforted Lowell about the guilt she felt over thinking about having an abortion, telling her that no matter what happened while she was pregnant that the love and life she is now giving little Vaeda is going to outweigh it all.

As many fans know, Vaeda was born not long after Catelynn and Tyler suffered a miscarriage, which sent Lowell into a spiral of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn went to rehab to get help for her mental health issues, and has been working on all of her issues ever since.

Fans can see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra as they struggle with the ups and down of life, marriage, parenthood, and their choice to place their oldest child up for adoption when Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.