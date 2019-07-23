Kelly Osbourne Remembers BFF Amy Winehouse On The Anniversary Of The ‘Rehab’ Singer’s Death

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, her very best friend.

Today, July 23, is the anniversary of the young woman’s sudden death eight years ago at age 27.

Kelly was sure to remember her buddy with fondness on Instagram by posting a touching picture of the two Brits who were born almost exactly one year apart.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you #lul,” Osbourne, now 34, stated on the social media network.

The photo, taken outside The Roxy in West Hollywood in 2007, pictured the close companions with Kelly’s arm linked through Amy’s. They were obviously enjoying each other’s company as both English celebrities were laughing.

Amy talked about meeting Kelly on The DL Show.

The singer wasn’t sure when they met but she said that likely happened “in a club.” Winehouse admitted she was drunk during that initial encounter but she was still able to recall Kelly’s many permanent inkings.

“I love your tattoos. You and me have a few of the same…”

Amy talked about the two of them in the profanity-laced interview, stating that she was “not a tosser” and that Kelly was “wicked.”

That conversation sealed the deal. Osbourne and Winehouse became fast friends.

In her 2017 memoir, There Is No F***ing Secret, Letters from a Badass B**ch, Kelly spoke about her group of London-based pals. The author, who told her story via a series of letters, stated that she — along with Kate Moss, Nick Grimshaw and Alexa Chung — followed Amy’s fearless leadership.

Amy was their “mischievous ringleader,” Kelly wrote, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Kelly mother, Sharon, remembers when she first met Amy. That happened when Winehouse stayed in the Osbourne Malibu manse not long before the singer won over the world with her breakout hit, “Rehab.”

“I have a friend from England coming over to do some promotion [who] doesn’t like to stay in hotels, can she stay with us?” Kelly asked Sharon, as described in an ET! interview via Yahoo Entertainment.

“And this tiny little bird of a girl comes in, and she looked like a bird in a nest [because of her signature beehive hairdo. She was a] sweetheart… just a lovely, lovely girl.”

Only four years later, Amy was discovered dead in her north London flat. Kelly had just shared a phone call with her friend the night before the tragedy was discovered, Osbourne said in an interview with The Daily Beast via The Mirror.

“I was speaking to her last night, she seemed absolutely fine. I don’t understand how this could have happened.”

The friends reportedly talked for an hour, during which time Osbourne did not sense that Winehouse was intoxicated. Still, an inquest into her death confirmed that the famous singer died of alcohol poisoning “after binge drinking following a period of abstinence,” stated The Guardian.

Sadly, that drinking binge was Amy’s Winehouse’s last act. Possibly because of what happened to her best friend, Kelly Osbourne became sober herself in 2017.

“I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life,” she told the British TV show Lorraine via People earlier this year and shortly before hosting the LGBT Awards in February in London.

“Now seeing that I don’t need that … I don’t have any drama in my life. I have accepted the fact that… I am not perfect, and I am never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”