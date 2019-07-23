‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Lulu And Dustin’s Reconnection And Viewers Seem Ready For ‘Lustin’

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Maxie forced Lulu to head out for some drinks rather than mope at home over her divorce papers from Dante. Lulu was resistant, but the gals ran into Dustin while they were out and he joined them for a while. When Dustin first popped up as a blind date for Lulu’s story, viewers didn’t know if they’d see him again. Now, it seems that viewers are already prepared to root for this pairing.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that actor Mark Lawson would be back as Dustin and General Hospital spoilers tease that he might be sticking around for a while. If Lawson looks familiar to soap fans, it may be because he used to play Brody on One Life to Live.

Lulu isn’t exactly ready to jump into a new romance and she is just in the early stages of wrapping her head around divorcing Dante. However, she has been mostly on her own for some time now and General Hospital fans have been anxious for the writers to give her a pathway for moving forward.

Actor Dominic Zamprogna, who has played Dante, isn’t interested in returning to General Hospital long-term. He’s been gone long enough now that the writers really need to either recast him, kill him off, or do what they are doing now and have the characters officially split.

EXCLUSIVE: #OLTL's Mark Lawson is returning to @GeneralHospital. The actor teases what's next for his #GH character Dustin with Lulu, opens up about his dive back into soaps, and more. https://t.co/R40CWPtZSo — TV Insider (@TVInsider) July 22, 2019

While the writers might anticipate needing to move forward slowly with a new romance for Lulu, it looks like viewers are pretty taken with Dustin already. It looks as if this pairing has been given the couple nickname “Lustin,” at least for now, and viewers seem open to embracing this potential romance.

So it looks like #GH Barbie #LuLu is finally moving on. It’s time for her to dust off her pink sports car & set her sights on the new GI Joe#Lustin-I’m here for it! — Its a soap! (@tatitothez) July 23, 2019

It’s about time they do something with this Lulu and Dante thing. #gh — MK (@MK345678910) July 23, 2019

So far, viewers have only seen a few scenes involving the character of Dustin. Despite that, it seems that General Hospital fans like what they have seen so far. Some people have even speculated that as a teacher, perhaps in the fall Dustin will end up with some of the younger characters in his classroom like how Willow had Aiden and Charlotte in her class this past school year.

I’m excited about Dustin and Lulu. #GH — SamandWillowFan (@Jenna11301130) July 23, 2019

I WANT LULU AND DUSTIN TOGETHER. BADLY. #GH — E Dawg (@dancer670lolz) July 23, 2019

Plenty of General Hospital viewers are apparently ready for a full-fledged romance between Lulu and Dustin already. Even if it’s too soon for that, others seem like they would be content with a quick fling if nothing else.

“Lulu should be drunk, p*ssed off at Dante, and nailing UberDude in the men’s room.”

How quickly will the writers move forward on this romance and will Lulu be able to find love again relatively quickly? General Hospital spoilers are not revealing much yet in terms of what they have planned for Mark Lawson and his character of Dustin, but it looks like they’ve already got the support of the viewers and that is great news for everybody involved.