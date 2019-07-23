Larsa Pippen Pumps Gas In A Bikini & Instagram Can’t Take It

Larsa Pippen knows how to turn some heads. On Tuesday, the entrepreneur posted a sexy shot in which she was seen pumping gas into a car.

The photo received plenty of attention — and probably caused a major distraction for drivers in the area. The shot showed a side angle of Pippen holding the gas pump with her fit body on full display. With her hair pulled into a ponytail at the top of her head, sporting a pair of sunglasses and diamond earring, Pippen rocked the look.

In the photo’s caption, Pippen said she was “running on E.” Many of her fans loved the shot and many commented on how funny they thought it was.

“Wow I could imagine seeing you like that at the gas station dream come true,” one fan wrote.

“I’ll get the gas for you no woman should ever pump gas in her vehicle,” another said.

“Sis you showing owttttt,” said another follower.

“I’m dead lol,” joked one fan.

“Baddest on instagram,” another follower said.

“Never see this kind of stuff when I’m out,” one fan kidded.

“Show stopper!” said another.

“Only Larsa would do this lol,” one fan pointed out.

Pippen definitely has a body worth showing off. She works hard for it, too. She recently posted videos in which she was doing some serious exercising. In one video, she was jumping rope and in another video, she was doing some bodyweight exercises.

In a recent Instagram post, Pippen said explained a little bit about what it takes to get — and keep a body fit.

Loading...

“I’ve worked out my whole life. I was a cheerleader and stayed in the gym. If you wanna transform your body it’s more than exercise it’s your diet,” she said.

As far as her diet goes, Pippen said in an interview with Chicago’s Splash magazine that she started her days with a green juice or protein shake. In between meals, she snacked on fruit mixes, pretzels or gluten-free granola. Lunch and dinner usually consisted of healthy options that include grilled ginger mahimahi, grilled turkey, gluten-free pizza. On her cheat days, she said she liked to indulge in chocolate and red wine.

The mom of four said that she considered exercise her “me” time, adding that her workouts were divided into categories based on muscle groups. She said she went to the gym five times a week or as her schedule permitted. She also said her favorites workouts were dumbbell lunges, planks, and pole dancing.