Jamie Lynn Spears Reportedly ‘In Talks’ For A Reboot Of Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’

With so many shows getting reboots, could a Nickelodeon fan favorite be next? According to a report from TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly “in talks” for a reboot of Zoey 101.

According to the site, the deal is not yet done. However, if Jamie Lynn were to reprise her role, there would be some changes. The reboot would reportedly pick up in SoCal, but ten years later making Zoey Brooks 28-years-old. Not only that, but her character would now have children. It is unclear if she would be married or in a relationship. There is no information in regards to the other cast members or if they are in talks to reprise their roles in the rumored reboot.

Austin Butler starred on the show as James Garret alongside Jamie Lynn. He is currently set to portray Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film. Victoria Justice also starred on the show as Lola Martinez. Following Zoey 101, Justice landed her own Nickelodeon show Victorious.

Jamie Lynn Spears herself is also keeping busy. She is a mom to two young girls and is set to star on the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Lynn expressed her excitement to join the show portraying the character of Noreen. Jamie Lynn spoke out on Instagram about the role.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all. Can’t wait for y’all to meet “Noreen”!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it.”

Jamie Lynn was best known as Britney Spears little sister, but she made a name for herself in the acting world. She appeared on Nickelodeon’s All That before landing the starring role on Zoey 101. The show ended when Jamie Lynn became pregnant at 16-years-old.

After Zoey 101, Jamie Lynn took time away from the spotlight to raise her daughter before returning to the entertainment business. This time, she went into music, but took a different route than her pop star sister. Jamie Lynn released a country music album titled The Journey. The album contained a total of five songs and all the songs on the album Jamie Lynn helped to write. She also co-wrote the hit country song I Got the Boy sung by Jana Kramer. In 2014, Jamie Lynn married her husband Jamie Watson. The two welcomed a daughter together in 2018.

Jamie Lynn Spears has not spoken out about a possible Zoey 101 reboot.