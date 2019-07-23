Kim Kardashian’s Friend Tangled Up In Shocking Nude Photo Scandal

Kim Kardashian’s close friend and personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, is being accused of trying to bribe models to give him nude photos.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and Hyde have been friends for a long time, with Hyde often accompanying Kardashian on lavish trips in order to snap photos of the reality star, her friends, and her family as her personal photographer.

Women have come forward this week to accuse Hyde of trying to bribe them to obtain naked pictures. In one alleged message between Hyde and a model, he reportedly asked her for nude photos, revealing that he would do a photo shoot with her for free if she sent them. When the model refused, Hyde allegedly told her the shoot would then cost her $2,000.

Following the allegations, Kardashian spoke out about the situation, revealing that she’s never known Hyde to act in an inappropriate way, but commending those who spoke out about the bad behavior.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out,” Kardashian said in her statement.

As many fans may remember, Kardashian was heartbroken last October when it was revealed that Hyde had been in a serious car accident after his Mercedes fell 200 feet off an embankment.

The photographer was in a coma for weeks following the accident, and was only recently seen out in public for the first time since the crash when he accompanied the Kardashian family to Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter.

Hyde was pictured sitting in a wheelchair between Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney, at the event. Kardashian and West also donated $25,000 to Hyde following his injuries.

People Magazine reports that Hyde is also a close friend and photographer for singer Ariana Grande, who seemingly spoke out about the allegations on social media this week, telling her followers never to shoot with anyone that makes them feel uneasy.

Grande urged fans not to work with anyone who would “make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.”

