‘Bachelorette’ Alums JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Finally Reveal When They’re Getting Married

Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have finally revealed when they plan to get married, three years after they got engaged on Season 12 of the show. The couple had long seemed reluctant to choose a time for their nuptials but that all changed during an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday.

While they couldn’t give an exact date, JoJo said that their wedding will be held in either the spring or the summer of next year. During the chat, JoJo also confirmed that the lovebirds had chosen a venue for the ceremony.

“We’re waiting to find the exact date with our venue, but that’s it,” Fletcher said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “We’re actively planning.”

JoJo shared some more details in an interview with Extra.

“It’s going to be in California,” she said of the wedding before adding that they’ll likely have the date set in the next couple of weeks after they check out some more venues.

Jordan joked that his participation in the wedding means wearing a suit and tasting the cake but JoJo quickly informed him that he’ll have much more to do than that.

“Some girls may like that but I want you fully involved,” she said.

During the interview, they also revealed that they’d bought a home together and Jordan joked that this officially meant that she couldn’t leave him.

Besides sharing wedding news, the couple is currently promoting their new home renovation show Cash Pad. As Forbes reports, during each episode, viewers will watch JoJo and Jordan as they renovate dilapidated, underused or bizarre spaces and try to turn them into lucrative rental properties.

“Over the past year, we really started to think about this new trend of Airbnbs and short term rentals,” Jordan said in an interview with Forbes. “Every time we traveled, we enjoyed staying in them, and we saw a niche market we wanted to capture.”

According to Forbes, each week JoJo and Jordan will help a homeowner transform their space. Some of the projects they’ll tackle include renovating an Airstream and a shipping container.

JoJo disclosed that the homeowners won’t have to pay for any of the renovations as she an Jordan will be footing the bill and therefore assuming the risk if the property isn’t a hit afterward.

“We just have to make sure the risk pays off in the end, and that we’re not in a huge hole.”

Loading...

Cash Pad premieres on CNBC on Tuesday, July 23 at 10 p.m EST.