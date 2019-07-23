Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Skin In Unzipped Dress On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her flawless figure on social media, and it’s for a good cause.

On Monday, the Instagram account of Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh posted a photo of its creator as she stunned in an unzipped black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen with her bare shoulders hanging out of the long-sleeved dress as she showed off her toned arms, long neck, and a hint of cleavage.

Kourt has her long, dark hair slicked back behind her head and styled straight and sleek while falling down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dramatic pink eyeshadow.

Kardashian added pink blush, a bronzed glow, and a nude color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Kourtney is seen holding her phone in her hands as she looks down, craning her neck to see the screen of the device.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh tells readers that looking down at their phones could be causing some major issues with posture as well as other issues. It also promises to help them correct the problem in the site’s latest blog post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors about Kourtney Kardashian’s dating life have been circulating online.

The reality star has seemingly remained single since calling it quits with Younes Bendjima last year, although she was linked to model Luka Sabbat for a few weeks.

Sources now tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian may be giving up on ever getting married as she knows she’s not the easiest person to be in a relationship with.

“Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors. She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family,” an insider revealed.

“You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the mother of three on her social media accounts or keeping up with the Poosh blog as well as its Instagram account.