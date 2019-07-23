Ashley Graham Shows Off Killer Curves In Sexy Swimsuit

Ashley Graham appears to be having the time of her life on the Amalfi Coast. As many fans know, the plus-sized model is currently yachting around Europe with her husband Justin Ervin and a few other close pals. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty posted a number of photos from the trip on Instagram, and today, The Daily Mail shared a few more photos from the fun-filled outing.

In the images that were shared by the gossip outlet, Graham put her body on full display in a tiny black one-piece that hugged every single one of her curves. In between lounging around with her hubby and playing around on her phone, the model was caught soaking up some rays on the front of the deck of the boat. To go along with the NSFW swimsuit, the model appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the images, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail.

The stunner covered her face with a pair of large black sunglasses and accessorized the look with a number of gold chain necklaces on her neck. And when she wasn’t busy showing off her gorgeous curves in the tiny black swimsuit, Ashley covered up in a yellow sarong. Graham’s hubby of nearly nine years also looked great for the boat outing, going shirtless and donning a pair of red board shorts.

While the pair were spending time onboard the vessel with some close friends, Graham and her hubby opted to leave the boat for a short time to partake in a romantic lunch at Lo Scoglio. The model shared the name of the restaurant with fans on her Instagram story along with a little advice on what they should order.

“This is a MUST restaurant on the Amalfi coast. Make sure to order the zucchini pasta and yellow tomato pasta.”

It’s nice to see that Graham is taking a little bit of time off from working because judging by her Instagram feed, the model has been tied down with work and a number of projects. According to L’Officiel, Graham is one of the highest-paid models in her profession, earning an impressive $5.5 million in 2017 alone. After gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated, Ashley opened up about the experience, saying she can’t believe the overwhelming response that she received from it.

“The response was incredibly positive. Suddenly, a large community of people (including many celebrities) began to talk openly about their battle for self and societal acceptance with regards to their bodies.”

Now, she boasts a following of over 8.6 million on Instagram and is also one of the most popular models on the planet.