Rita Ora Sizzles In Rare Topless Photo

Rita Ora set Instagram ablaze with her latest photo share. The British singer got flirty with the camera and stripped down for a rare topless shot that sent fans into a meltdown.

Shared to Instagram earlier today, the sizzling photo showed Rita posing in front of a sun-lit window as the diffused light flooded an elegant room, one decorated in modern dark tones. With her skin set aglisten by the soft sunlight as the golden rays caught her bare torso, the gorgeous singer faced the sun-kissed window in an alluring display, emerging as the breathtaking focal point of the shot.

Her pose saw the “Black Widow” singer turning her back to the camera and she wrapped her arms around her chest, censoring her buxom curves in a coquettish gesture that further increased her seductive charm. Snapped from the side, the blonde bombshell did, however, flash a copious amount of side breast as she sultrily hugged her arm, crossing her hands over her shapely bust.

Rita exposed a generous expanse of toned, tanned skin in the provocative photo. The Kosovo-born beauty proudly showcased her back tattoos in the topless pic, flaunting the artistic ink adorning her body. Her sculpted shoulders and graceful back were also on display, as were her slender arm and taut waistline. Closely cropped to her bust, the sweltering photo teased the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame, showing just enough to be enticing without becoming too NSFW.

Needless to say, the scorching blonde brought Instagram to its knees with the torrid shot. While Rita has been known to show off her incredible figure in cheeky and even racy outfits while on tour or when the inspiration strikes her on social media, it’s not often that the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker takes her clothes completely off in front of the camera.

Her topless photo sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram, garnering more than 12,000 likes within five minutes of having been posted. In the space of a little over two hours, the smoldering pic racked up over 107,000 likes in addition to 680 comments.

Unsurprisingly, comments started pouring in as soon as the picture went live. Plenty of Rita’s followers were left speechless by the steamy shot, rendered unable to express their admiration for her jaw-dropping look except through an assortment of flattering emoji instead. Those who did manage to string a few words together couldn’t help but gush over her spectacular beauty, branding the “Let You Love Me” songstress as a “goddess” and a “queen.”

“Damn girl. Made my day,” wrote one person, ending their post with a heart emoji and a rainbow emoji.

“You slay, penned another, adding a trio of heart emoji for emphasis.

“mega hot,” read a third message, trailed by three fire emoji.

“Room with a view,” quipped a fourth Instagram user, while a fifth one declared to Rita, “You’re divine.”