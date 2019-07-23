Sahara Ray’s Latest Bikini Snapshot Is Bringing Instagram To Its Knees

It may already be hot in Monaco, but Sahara Ray is heating things up even more.

As fans of the bikini model know, Sahara is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect body in a number of NSFW outfits. Ray is the proud owner of her own swimwear line where she sells everything from tops to bottoms to skirts and even one pieces. While Sahara loves to model pieces from her line, it’s safe to say that her Instagram followers enjoy the modeling photos just as much.

In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Ray looked absolutely amazing.

The model sits in a chair in Monaco while an artist stands just in front of her, painting her photo on a canvas. Ray strikes a post in the nude-colored chair, rocking a tiny white bikini that shows off her entire body. The model wears her long locks up in a high ponytail and holds a glass of wine in the other hand. She completes the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels.

Sahara appears to be virtually makeup-free in the shot but still looks absolutely incredible. Shortly after the photo went live on her account, it earned Sahara a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 28,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to ask Ray where she got her bikini while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing body.

“Why am I so obsessed with you??? Idk but killlin it as always,” one follower wrote with a number of flame emoji.

“Paint me like one of you’re French girls,” another fan commented.

“You are perfect,” one more follower raved.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Ray snapped a sexy photo in Florence, Italy.

Just behind her is a big tree and large brick fence, but Ray stands front and center in the image. The bombshell wears her hair in a high, messy bun and appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo. She holds one of her hands up to the camera and sticks her tongue out for the shot.

The model’s gorgeous figure is fully on display in a black tube top that reads “baby-faced demon” with the number one just under it. But the main attraction of the image is definitely Ray’s toned and tanned abs. She completes the ensemble with a pair of bright-colored sweatpants.

Like most of her photos, this one earned rave reviews with over 29,000 likes.