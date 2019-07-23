Camille Grammer Experienced Embarrassing Moments During ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Admits To Walking Off Set

Camille Grammer shared her thoughts on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Camille Grammer teased fans of what is to come on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

In her July 23 message, Grammer revealed why she stormed offstage during the filming before admitting to experiencing a number of “embarrassing” moments on set.

“I got so upset and frustrated with the constant grilling I walked off the set. Then I unzipped my dress to remove my mic pack,” Grammer wrote. “Embarrassing moments. There are [several] tonight on [the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion].”

In another tweet, Grammer said she was not looking forward to watching the episode play out.

As fans may recall, Grammer previously said on Twitter that she wasn’t going to attend the taping before changing her mind at the last minute. As the Celebrity Insider revealed in May, Grammer told her online audience that she wouldn’t be present at the reunion because she was well-aware that she would be ganged up on by her costars.

Grammer also said on Twitter that she became the new target of her costars after Lisa Vanderpump quit filming the show midway through production on its ninth season before quitting the series altogether in early June.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us Weekly magazine that Grammer did not handle the stress of the reunion taping very well at all. In fact, they claimed the mother of two was practically “melting down” during the taping because she was under attack.

According to another insider, she wasn’t in the best place during the taping due to the fact that she recently lost her Malibu home to the Woolsey fire of Los Angeles, and also due to the strain she is under because of her assistant’s death.

Grammer is also struggling with her son living with her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

“[She] has been under a great deal of stress. Her house burned down, her son has been living with her ex-husband, Kelsey [Grammer], her beloved assistant passed away, her mother has been in and out of the hospital with cancer, [and] she had a federal trial in Dallas. She has had a great deal of pressure this year, and part of that manifested itself on the show,” the insider explained.

