Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Skimpy Brown Bikini While Canoeing In Italy

Alessandra Ambrosio is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in Italy, and she has taken it upon herself to fill her days with as many fun activities as possible.

The Brazilian bombshell put on a racy display during a canoeing trip with her beau, Nicolo Oddi, as she rocked a skimpy brown bikini that flattered her world-famous curves. She showed off her insane supermodel body while taking to the sea in Nerano, on the Almafi coast, according to The Daily Mail.

Alessandra wore a barely-there two-piece that almost couldn’t contain her ample cleavage, and she accessorized the swimwear look with a few necklaces and bracelets, some hoop earrings, and a pair of round, dark sunglasses. Her signature long brunette locks were worn in a wet style, cascading down her back. The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked extremely happy as she basked in the sun and paddled the Italian waves in a see-through kayak with her flame on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple, who have been dating for about a year, appeared super loved-up, with Alessandra at one point planting a kiss on her boyfriend’s lips as they enjoyed their fun outing together. Sitting on the front seat of their canoe, the 38-year-old also leaned back and laid on Nicolo’s lap while taking in the warm rays. The brunette beauty proved why she is one of the most sought-after models in the world as she went makeup-free, her gorgeous facial features on display.

Loading...

Her boyfriend also proved that he can keep up with her strong physique as he flaunted his fit body in some blue swimming shorts, letting his salty, dark brown tresses dry under the sun. The Italian fashion designer and his babe were later spotted looking very relaxed while snuggling up to each other on the beach. At one point, they went for lunch and were joined by Alessandra’s children, 10-year-old Anja Louise and 7-year-old Noah.

She shares her two offspring with ex-fiance, Jamie Mazur, whom she was in a relationship with for over a decade. As reported by W Magazine back in March of last year, the pair decided to keep their split on the low but sparked rumors of a breakup when Alessandra was seen attending events without him.

“They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” a source said at the time.