Model Abby Dowse Has Jaws Dropping As She Spreads Legs Open In Minuscule White Bikini

Abby Dowse is flooring fans with another insanely hot photo.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the blonde bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for fans in a wide range of photos. While the model’s outfit of choice always seems to be the bikini, she also dazzles in plenty of other NSFW ensembles, including lingerie, dresses, and just about anything else. The beauty boasts a massive following on Instagram of over 1.4 million fans, and her most recent image is earning her a lot of attention from fans.

In the sultry new snapshot, the blonde bombshell sits on a black chair with a pool at her back. Dowse looks like she may have taken a dip in the pool earlier as she wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun, and they appear to be a little bit wet. Abby strikes a seductive pose in the chair, spreading her legs open as she rocks the tiniest white string bikini. Like the bottoms, the top also leaves little to the imagination with the model almost popping out of it.

Her insanely toned body including her arms, legs, and tummy are on full display in the shot. She completes the hot look with a pair of round aviator sunglasses while accessorizing the look with a silver cross necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings. Since the post went live, it’s earned Abby plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless other fans just dropped a line to let Abby know that they’re huge fans of hers. Of course, a few other fans simply took to the post to comment with flame, heart, and other various emoji.

“Baby you are fire,” one follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“The most beautiful tongue I’ve ever seen,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Wow you look amazing,” another fan chimed in with two red heart emoji.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Abby got fans all hot and bothered with another sexy photo post. In the stunning photo, Dowse strikes a pose against a window outside. The blonde bombshell wears her long locks down and curly as they all fall on the right side of her face. Per usual, the stunner also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with highlighter, mascara, and light pink lipgloss. While her face is undoubtedly gorgeous, it’s her killer figure that really has fans talking.

On the bottom, Abby rocks a pair of tiny black panties that show off her toned legs. Abby pops out of the top of her black nightie which features a satin bra and a sheer black body with a little heart pattern all over it. The photo racked up over 24,000 likes in addition to upward of 500 comments.