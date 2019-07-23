Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Reveals She Contemplated Suicide Due To Bullying At SUR

Billie Lee opens up about her struggle with mental health.

In a poignant blog post, former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee revealed she was suicidal while filming the hit Bravo show, reports Hollywood Life.

The trans activist wrote an in-depth post on her blog titled “Two Week Notice,” where she discussed her decision to quit the reality show.

Billie claimed castmates bullied her to the brink of suicide.

“[Co-workers] threatened by my differences, [were] going out of their way to exclude me,” confided the 35-year-old.

The former SUR hostess also revealed a male castmate, who she did not name, wanted Bravo to fire her.

“He didn’t feel comfortable working with me,” Billie wrote.

“I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she’s trans?'” her co-star said, according to Billie.

“The bullying on and off camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface… I found myself 34, depressed, and fantasizing about taking my own life,” confessed the television personality.

A source told Hollywood Life Billie’s friends Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy supported her decision to leave the show.

In March, Billie told Us Weekly she felt uncomfortable being around co-star Lala Kent due to her hostility and aggression. The 35-year-old dreaded attending the show’s Season 7 reunion because she did not want to deal with Lala’s behavior. During the reunion, Lala did not apologize for screaming at her co-star during a “Brunch with Billie Lee” event at SUR. The 29-year-old, who is currently engaged to producer Randall Emmett, had a difficult time after her father’s death and struggled with alcohol abuse.

Billie’s struggle with bullying and mental health is not the only reason she decided to leave the show.

Hollywood Life recently reported she quit Vanderpump Rules due to a disagreement with production. According to a source, Bravo producers wanted Billie to go along with a storyline that involved a sexual relationship with Tom Sandoval. Billie Lee refused to partake in the narrative.

Loading...

In her blog post, Billie also expressed gratitude toward Lisa Vanderpump.

The 58-year-old has spoken kindly of her former employee since her departure from the show.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know and work with Billie Lee and I wish her only the best on her life journey as she continues to be a beacon of light for the LGBTQ community,” the restaurateur told Hollywood Life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.