‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Sonja Morgan Offers An Update On Her Dating Life

Is she involved with any potential suitors?

Sonja Morgan isn’t dating at the moment, but she knows exactly what kind of guy she’d like to spend her future with.

During an interview backstage at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, Morgan confirmed she is currently single and said that while she is not dating at the moment, she’d love to find someone smart to settle down with eventually.

“This past year has all been about my daughter going to college. So, it hasn’t been about dating ‘place holder’-type guys, let’s say. They are distractions,” Morgan explained. “Going forward, I’ll be thinking about dating a solid citizen, someone I can spend my life with. But that’s no easy task. It’s much easier to catch guys falling off trees. They’re all cute, right? To date someone serious, it takes a little more work.”

While Morgan said her co-star, Ramona Singer, recently said she met a guy that would get along with Morgan fittingly, Morgan said the two of them have completely different types. As she explained, she doesn’t need a guy with washboard abs and nice hair. Instead, she needs someone smart who can carry a “great, intense conversation.”

As for why Morgan took a break from the dating world, the longtime reality star said that she has been focusing solely on her daughter and her daughter’s college for the past year and simply didn’t have time to date. She then said she previously had a boyfriend for four years, artist Brian Farrell, who was “great” and “very wholesome.”

As her interview continued, Morgan said that while a mystery man did ask her out on a post-reunion date for later that night, she wasn’t so sure that she would take him up on the offer. After all, reunion tapings have been known to be exhausting and she didn’t know if she would have the energy for a fun night out on the town.

Although Morgan’s love life hasn’t been a focal point of The Real Housewives of New York City in recent years, she has been known to flirt and when it comes to her friendship with Singer, they appear to enjoy spending time as single ladies in the Big Apple, at least for the time being.

To see more of Morgan and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.