Six-Year-Old Sets Two World Records By Completing 4,618 Push-Ups In A Row

A six-year-old boy from Chechnya, Russia, set astonishing world records when he completed more than 4,100 push-ups in a row.

Rahim Kurayev, completed 4,618 push-ups at a competition in Grozny, the Daily Mail reported. The youngster, dubbed the “Chechen Schwarzenegger,” was captured on film by Chechen state television as he set out to break the world record for the most push-ups completed by a 6-year-old in two hours. That record was 4,183 push-ups, but apparently when Kurayev reached that number, he still had energy to spare and completed 435 more push-ups to set a new world record.

The Daily Mail reported that the Russian Book of Records chief editor, Stanislav Konenko, kept count of the feat and later presented the boy with trophies.

Chechnyan leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is reportedly a close friend of Vladimir Putin, praised Kurayev for his astounding prowess, and even shared the boy’s triumph on Instagram.

It was not the first time Kurayev has achieved such an accomplishment. In November, he completed 4,105 non-stop push-ups, for which Kadyrov gifted him with a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. At the time, it was considered a world record, but the Russian Book of Records did not confirm the attempt because there were problems with the video recording.

Apparently, Rahim Kurayev has his own Instagram account, which documents many of his amazing physical abilities. From boxing to performing push-ups with his fingers, the boy seems to be amazingly strong.

According to Guinness World Records, the world record of push-ups in one hour by an adult male is 2,806. Australian Jarrad Young won the record in 2018. For one-armed push-ups, the record goes to U.K. resident Paddy Doyle, who completed 1,868 push-ups in an hour in 1993.

Kurayev may be the youngest to break records, but record-setting is not just for the young. On the other end of the age spectrum is Steve Salmasian, 60, who set the world record for the most diamond push-ups in 60 seconds. Salmasian set the record in January 2018 when he completed 85 of the push-ups.

Salmasian said he trained for years leading up to breaking the record.

“You keep pushing until you get it,” Salmasian told Florida Today. “If you want something bad enough, you’ll get it.”

For anyone interested in attempting to set their own world record, Guinness requires witnesses confirming the event as well as video and photos of the event. Not to mention paying $10,000 for Guinness representatives to be present and a $650 application fee, per Florida Today.