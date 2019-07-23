‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Reveals Chloe Return And Teases Possible Storyline

Fans of Chloe on The Young and the Restless are in for a treat because Elizabeth Hendrickson revealed that she’s back on set filming scenes as Esther’s daughter.

Recently, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) returned to Genoa City for a short time after she shot Adam (Mark Grossman) and he held her captive. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), believing she was Adam’s girlfriend, in an attempt to arrange a trade. Unfortunately for Kevin, he read the situation wrong, and Phyllis was merely Adam’s business associate. Phyllis escaped anyway, but ultimately, Kevin convinced Adam to let him see Chloe. After the two were reunited, Kevin agreed to stay on with Adam so that Chloe could go back home to Bella.

Most people in Genoa City believed Chloe was dead, but Esther (Kate Linder) found out her daughter was alive and left to spend some time with her and Bella. A few other people learned the shocking news that Chloe had faked her death, but the details are not yet common knowledge throughout Genoa City.

On Tuesday, Hendrickson shared an Instagram post from CBS Television City, and she revealed that she’s back filming for Y&R. The actress also shared that she is excited about the storylines coming up for her on-screen alter-ego, Chloe.

In the throwback photo that Hendrickson shared, Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea, is sitting on a rocking chair cradle sporting a pregnant belly while Hendrickson lies beside her, sucking her thumb like a baby. It isn’t clear if the actress is foreshadowing a baby storyline or if she simply chose an interesting old photo of herself and her co-star to share her big news.

Egan chimed in on the post writing, “The best!!! Can’t wait!!!”

Before Chloe faked her death, Chelsea learned that Chloe left Adam (Mark Grossman) in the cabin and caused it to explode. At the time, Adam was presumed dead, and Chelsea and Chloe had a massive fight on what would’ve been Chloe’s wedding day with Kevin. The two former best friends and business partners did not end things on good terms, so there’s a chance that situations will be tense when they meet again.

Recently, according to The Inquisitr, Hendrickson got married to Rob Meder in a beautiful beach wedding. Shortly before her nuptials, the actress wrapped up her run on General Hospital as DA Margaux Dawson. For now, it appears as if she is recurring on Y&R.