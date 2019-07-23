Jordyn Woods Accused Of Biting Kylie Jenner’s Style With Copycat Outfits On Instagram

Jordyn Woods had a very public falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s man, but a new report claims that the model and former housemate of Kylie Jenner is still stealing from her former friend — in the fashion sense, that is.

Radar Online claimed that Jordyn has been trying to bite Kylie’s style by posting a series of copycat pictures on Instagram. The report noted that the two took veiled shots at each other via Instagram while Kylie and her crew were vacationing in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the release of Kylie’s skincare line. Jordyn may be making some more passive-aggressive digs at her former friend.

The Radar Online report included a set of seven photos that claimed to show Jordyn copying Kylie’s style. Some are more blatant than others — in one, Jordyn sported a white cut-off T-shirt about three weeks after Kylie wore a similar one, so it’s not clear if this post was an intentional attempt to copy Kylie or if Jordyn just happened to wear one of the most popular forms of shirt.

While it’s clear that Jordyn and Kylie are no longer friends, it’s not clear just how deep the animosity might run. Their fractured friendship has been the subject of many rumors across the celebrity news landscape, including some very conflicting reports.

One report from Radar Online claimed that Kylie was getting sick of Jordyn playing the victim in the cheating scandal that tore apart Khloe and Tristan Thompson. An unnamed source told the outlet that Kylie had enough of Jordyn pretending like she hadn’t done anything wrong and failing to hold accountability for her actions.

“Kylie thinks Jordyn is just pathetic for trying to turn this all around,” the insider revealed. “She has made a fortune off of this scandal and it makes Kylie so upset because she is still making money off of Khloe’s heartache!”

But a more recent report seemed to indicate that Kylie was ready to put the drama behind her. A source told Us Weekly that Kylie no longer has any animosity toward Jordyn, and actually wishes her well.

“She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”