Jenelle Evans’ Spread-Leg Bikini Video Sparks Outrage: Fans Call Her Desperate & A Bad Mother

Jenelle Evans appears to have caused a stir. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram yesterday for a little “throwback.” The 27-year-old seemed out to celebrate the weekend via some bikini footage – Jenelle’s video showed her lounging in a hammock with her legs spread as she flaunted her trim body in a red-and-white two-piece.

Fan responses to the video appear mixed – while some gave the mother of three the thumbs-up, many took to the comments section in what seemed to be mass slamming. Fans familiar with this MTV face will know that she’s been a headline-maker of late for losing (and eventually regaining) custody of her three children.

One fan aired their thoughts in a comment racking up over 107 likes.

“This child is a mess. It’s really sad to see someone who has no respect for themselves flaunt their sloppy *ss all over the Internet,” they wrote.

“Get out of the hammock and join your family!!” was another comment.

The star was also told that she has “no morals,” alongside seeing many users suggest that her video was attention-seeking.

“It’s hard to see all the ‘fun’ anyone’s having through the post to show you off in a bikini,” one fan remarked.

While the comments section to Jenelle’s post didn’t exclusively see her fans bashing her, the number of users reacting negatively did appear marked. Multiple users appeared offended by the star’s spread legs – these individuals promptly told Jenelle to “close” her limbs.

Users slamming the MTV face did not, however, appear to have noticed that her children featured in the footage. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was seen in the background of his wife’s video – likewise seen near what appeared to be a lake were more youthful faces. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, 9-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley appeared to be having some musical fun with Eason.

Unfortunately for Jenelle, slamming comments manifested throughout the comments section. Over 43 users agreed with one fan’s probing comment.

“Is your phone always on snap and insta? Do you ever actually play with your kids, or just take snaps of them to make it look like you do? It’s nice that you listen to gangsta rap, too, instead of children’s songs, much better for social development.”

Admittedly, this remark appears a touch harsh. Troubled as Evans may be – and her track record comes with some baggage – many fans would argue that this mother has stepped up her parenting game in recent years. Jenelle recently took to Instagram to mark some educational milestones with her son Kaiser.

Nonetheless, the outrage manifested.