Taylor Swift Stalker Caught Carrying Several Weapons Near Her Rhode Island Home

Police have arrested a man who was allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion while carrying different weapons.

David Page Liddle was caught by local authorities near the singer’s home in Westerly with an aluminium bat, a crowbar, and 30 lock picks. He was found after someone told officers they spotted a man behaving suspiciously near Swift’s vacation home. According to The Daily Mail, the 32-year-old was approached as he sat in a picnic area at a boathouse near the premises, and as he walked away, police spotted the bat sticking out of his backpack.

The Taylor Swift fanatic’s belongings were later searched, and that is when the authorities found the rest of the items — including some screwdrivers, a flashlight, rubber gloves, and a window-entry rake, among other things. However, it is still not known if the pop star was at the house at the time. Liddle then revealed that he had traveled over 1,200 miles just to “catch up” with her, and that he had also tried to visit both her Nashville and Memphis homes in the hopes of speaking to Swift.

The Des Moines, Iowa native is now in custody, with his bond set at $10,000. According to him, the “Shake It Off” songstress had personally told him she would help him with his music career. A Westerly Police Department spokesperson also told The Daily Mail that Liddle had previously tried to break into other Swift estates. She has not made any public comments regarding the incident yet.

The 29-year-old is currently busy promoting her new Cats movie, a remake of the classic musical in which she stars alongside an array of celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and more.

She also made headlines recently for scoring the most nominations for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. As per Variety, Swift is tied with fellow pop star Ariana Grande with 10 nods each — including for Video of The Year and Song Of The Year for her hit tune “You Need To Calm Down” and its respective music video, Best Collaboration for her song “ME!” with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, as well as for Best Pop and Best Visual Effects, among others.

In a recent Instagram post, she thanked all the A-listers who agreed to feature on the LGBTQ+ friendly music video for “YNTCD.”

“First things first, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate this video by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful to everyone who lent their time to this video and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN,” she wrote.