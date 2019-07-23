Sofia Richie Flaunts Lean Legs In Denim Shorts On Date With Scott Disick After Returning From Girls’ Trip

The model looked stunning while on a casual date with boyfriend Scott Disick.

After soaking up the sun and frolicking in the sand for a fabulous girls’ trip, Sofia Richie reunited with her beau, Scott Disick. The 20-year-old was vacationing in Turks and Caicos with friends Kylie Jenner, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, and Stassie Karanikolaou to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin’s summer products, noted W Magazine.

The adorable couple was seen grabbing lunch at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, California, reports Hollywood Life.

The model looked California cool in a black tank top and distressed denim shorts. Her enviable curves and long lean legs were fully on display.

She dressed up her look with black-and-white Chanel slip-on heels and gold hoops.

Scott kept it fresh and clean with a white T-shirt, light wash jeans, and white sneakers.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Flip It Like Disick star reportedly felt a little left out from the lavish girls’ trip but was absolutely fine with Sofia posting sexy pics on her Instagram.

“Scott did have some FOMO when he saw Sofia’s sexy bikini pictures but he did not react the way he would have a few years ago. The old Scott would have pulled some drama, like running off to Miami with his boys for a big party binge but now, no reaction. He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider confided despite their 16-year age difference, the pair’s relationship is healthy and strong.

In June, sources told Us Weekly the pair was ready to get hitched.

“[They] have talked seriously about getting engaged,” revealed a source. “It’s a real possibility.”

“As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners,” another insider confirmed.

The sources claim that Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian is fully on board with the couple getting engaged. Scott’s children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, all reportedly love Sofia and already treat her as their second mother.

Despite the engagement rumors, however, Sofia is reportedly happy with or without a husband, revealed Hollywood Life.

According to an insider, the 20-year-old is not in a rush to get married to her boyfriend of over two years. Sofia is reportedly secure in her relationship and does not need a ring for Scott to prove his commitment.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are,” said the source.

To see more of Scott and Sofia be sure to watch Flip It Like Disick airing Sundays on the E! network.