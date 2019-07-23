NAACP Passes Resolution Calling For The Impeachment Of Donald Trump

Trump had cancelled an appearance at an annual NAACP convention last week.

The NAACP announced Tuesday in posts to Twitter that its delegates voted unanimously to call for the impeachment of President Trump.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that the president’s conduct has shown he is unable to lead the country.

“Today, @NAACP voted to move forward with a resolution to initiate@realDonaldTrump’s impeachment at the 110th #NAACPConvention,” Johnson tweeted. “Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country. #WhenWeFightWeWin”

The president last week reportedly cancelled an appearance at the NAACP National Convention, which is currently underway in Detroit, per Fox 2.

Trump said he had to cancel his appearance at the convention, which is in its 110th year, because the convention had changed an agreed-upon appearance date, and had asked the president to participate in an event with a question-and-answer format. The president said he had only planned to give a speech, Fox 2 reported.

Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP, said that other presidential candidates who were attending the event agreed to participate in the format.

Per Fox 2, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders were all slated to appear at the conference.

During an appearance at the convention, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is a member of the “squad” of outspoken freshmen congresswoman against whom the president has recently renewed attacks, said she would not stop until she saw the president impeached, per The Detroit Free Press.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib declared "I'm not going nowhere!" to a standing ovation at the NAACP Convention. https://t.co/yIkqhb4XXY — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 22, 2019

The Detroit News reported that Speaker Pelosi did not mention the president by name once during a speech she delivered at the conference, but talked about the work still to be done in order to improve inequalities particularly found in the criminal justice system.

The president has been called racist for remarks he made on Twitter last week against the four women of color, telling them to “go back” to their ancestral countries. Three of the “squad” members were born in the United States, and all of the women are United States citizens.

According to The Hill, 87 Democrats in the House are backing an impeachment inquiry, though House leadership is reluctant to pursue one, directing members to instead investigate the president’s acts of wrongdoing. The inquiry is in response to instances where the Trump administration would not cooperate with ongoing congressional investigations.

Last week, a measure to introduce articles of impeachment failed in the House, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. According to The Hill, Democrats hope that testimony from Robert Muller, set to be delivered before Congress on Wednesday, will push Democrats who are hesitant on impeachment toward the option. The House, though, did vote to condemn Trump’s tweets about the congresswomen last week.