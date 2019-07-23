Bella Hadid’s Abs Are Insane In Tiny Crop Top

Bella Hadid was spotted flaunting her supermodel body all over New York City this week, and she was sure to turn heads in her belly-baring ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail, Bella was photographed by paparazzi on Monday as she strolled through the streets of NYC wearing a racy little outfit.

Bella sported a tiny white crop that that showed off her lean arms and put her long torso, flat tummy, and toned abs on full display.

The Victoria’s Secret model added a pair of bright yellow pants to showcase her summer style, and accessorized her look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings, some trendy sunglasses, and a thick gold chain around her neck.

Bella finished off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, some rings on her finger, and a Louis Vuitton purse slung over her shoulder. She later took to social media to post a photo of herself holding a Chanel shopping bag.

Bella had her long, brown hair pulled back into a bun behind her head, and sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a pink gloss on her lips. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to complete her glam look.

According to Metro, Bella’s relationship with her longtime love, singer The Weeknd, is said to be on the rocks, and a break-up could soon be in the cards for the couple.

Bella and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, are allegedly fighting and may be at a breaking point in their relationship, which has been on and off for about four years.

“Bella and Abel have had their rough patches in the past, and always managed to make up. But things have now reached an all-time low,” an insider told The Sun.

“They are constantly fighting, and friends and family on both sides are beginning to wonder if the relationship might not be what’s best for them. They are now hanging by a thread,” the source added.

Bella began dating the singer back in 2015 when they were seen getting cozy at Coachella. They later confirmed their romance by attending the 2016 Grammy Awards together. Later that year the pair called it quits and The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez.

The couple eventually fizzled out and the singer rekindled his romance with Bella last year.

Fans can see more of Bella’s life by following the model on Instagram.