Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Body In Outrageous String Bikini As She Launches New Fashion Collection

Emily Ratajkowski has just launched a new swimwear collection, and Instagram is all over her latest sexy designs. On Tuesday, the celebrated Sports Illustrated swimsuit model debuted her head-turning creations in a torrid photo shoot that left nothing to be desired, and brought some serious heat to Instagram in the process.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the 28-year-old hottie put her braless cleavage and toned thighs on display as she modeled a pair of eye-catching shirt-and-bikini ensembles. In a bid to make the shoot an unforgettable one, Emily wore one of the shirts completely unbuttoned – exposing her bare chest and tight abs, and sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Another photo shared today saw the brunette bombshell modeling a gripping string bikini in a sexy leopard print. Emily paired the stunning item with a matching button-up shirt, posing for a steamy shot that showcased her flawless figure in all of its splendor.

As per usual, Emily held nothing back as she struck a sultry pose for the camera. Snapped on an outdoor terrace, one complete with quaint, shabby-chic patio furniture, the gorgeous supermodel flaunted her insane body in the racy attire, proving herself the unchallenged bikini queen of the Internet.

Photographed amid a sea of lush green vegetation, Emily looked every inch the wildcat on the prowl. As she stared into the distance with a captivated gaze, she conjured up images of a leopard stalking its prey. Arching her back in a feline-like gesture, the dark-haired beauty unabashedly showed off her incredibly fit physique, modeling the sexy string bikini with her trademark seductive charm.

The minuscule two-piece did very little to cover up Emily’s toned, tanned body. Boasting a revealing triangle design, the tiny bikini top barely contained her buxom assets, flashing some serious sideboob. A gold pendant necklace sparkling around her neck further lured the eye toward her generous décolletage.

Her perky chest and ripped abs were on full display in the teeny bikini – as were her chiseled thighs and curvy backside, accentuated by the high-waisted bikini bottom. A long string wrapped around her waist a number of times called attention to her flat stomach and impossibly narrow waistline.

To better showcase the daring bikini, Emily wore the leopard-print shirt open, offering a copious view of the itty-bitty two-piece. Her sizzling outfit immediately caught the eye of her fans, earning Emily the moniker of “megahot wildcat.”

As soon as the photo went live, people flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Emily’s smoldering look.

“Amazing,” wrote one person under the sweltering photo, adding a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“yesss gorgeous @emrata and her collection… smart,” read another message, trailed by a litany of flattering emoji.

For the scorching photo shoot, Emily styled her raven tresses in a messy bun, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her beautiful face. The Vogue model accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a pair of trendy sunglasses, which she held in her hand in a coquettish, absent-minded gesture.

Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow the Instagram sensation’s personal profile alongside the Inamorata Woman page.