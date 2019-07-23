Is Ramona Singer Dating Someone New? ‘RHONY’ Star Was Reportedly Caught Flirting In The Hamptons

Plus, where does she stand with ex-husband Mario Singer?

Ramona Singer is being labeled as a habitual flirter.

According to a July 22 report from Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member has allegedly been partying hard in the Hamptons each weekend before returning to her normal life in the city each Monday and was most recently spotted at the Gurney’s Montauk Resort where she allegedly “flirted with a few guys in their 30s while wearing a sexy one-piece.”

During her wild day out, Singer was reportedly joined by her 24-year-old daughter Avery Singer.

“One good-looking guy managed to get her digits,” an insider told the outlet.

Although the longtime reality star denied she was flirting with anyone, and also said that she absolutely did not give her number out to any guy, she has allegedly been known to deny her supposedly racy behavior. In fact, after Singer told Page Six that the crowd at the resort was “mostly women” and that she “just hung with [her] friends,” the outlet pointed out that Singer had denied getting wild in the Hamptons last year, even though her antics were allegedly caught on video.

As the outlet explained, Singer was caught in summer 2018 dancing “amorously” at Gurney’s Montauk Resort with “an unsuspecting (but quickly enthusiastic) dance partner” before pushing “herself up and down on him, at times appearing to grind on him,” which she denied. Then, one year later, while chatting about her latest visit to the resort, Singer admitted that she did, in fact, dance at the club in 2018.

“Last year, I did dance. [This year] I was just dancing in place in front of the cabana. I love it. It’s a young, hip place,” she explained.

During an April interview with The Daily Dish, Singer addressed her love life and revealed that despite rumors of a potential reconciliation with her former husband, Mario Singer, who infamously carried out an affair with socialite Kasey Dexter during their marriage, there was no romance brewing between them.

“It’s really important for women not to harbor ill will towards their exes. I don’t care what they do to you, especially if you share a child. And negative energy creates negative things and I got rid of all that negative energy and I forgave him and we’re in a good place,” she said.

To see more of Singer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, which are currently airing on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.