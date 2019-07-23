Donald Trump, Falsely, Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Called Our Country And Our People Garbage ‘

President Donald Trump this week has continued his feud with the four Democratic women in Congress who are known as “The Squad,” repeatedly sending tweets critical of the women and their patriotism.

On Tuesday, the president leveled an accusation at one of the “Squad” members, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that is very much untrue.

Speaking Tuesday at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit event in Washington, the president first made fun of Ocasio-Cortez’s name, because “I don’t have time to call her by the whole name, it’s too long,” when giving a theoretical interview about the Congresswoman.

Then, the president made another charge at the Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“She called our country and our people garbage,” the president said to boos.

“That’s worse than deplorable, remember deplorable?” he added, in reference to candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comment that half of Trump’s supporters are in the “basket of deplorables.”

In reaction to Trump’s statement, someone in the crowd shouted “she’s garbage!”

The talking point has made the rounds of conservative social media in recent days, and Trump had earlier stated it last Friday, as pointed out by Fox News’ Chris Wallace while interviewing Trump advisor Stephen Miller on Sunday, per a Twitter post by journalist Aaron Rupar.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, never at any point referred to “our country” or “our people” as garbage.

The genesis of the quote comes from an interview the Congresswoman gave at South by Southwest in Austin back in March, per The Inquisitr. She was talking about Democrats and their tendency to compromise and not reach far enough with ambitious policies.

"When people are angry at them I fully understand it," says Pres Trump of the four Democratic Congresswomen known as The Squad. "When they call our country garbage," he says, "you can't talk that way about our country – not when I’m the president.” pic.twitter.com/MZTuCLOQPm — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 19, 2019

“All of these things sound radical compared to where we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said, in reference to the Green New Deal and other things she has proposed, as read on Fox News Sunday by Wallace. “But where we are is not a good thing. And this idea of 10 percent better from garbage shouldn’t be what we settle for.”

It’s very clear from the quote that the woman known as “AOC” is not referring to either “our country” or “our people” as garbage, but rather policies.

In addition, as Wallace pointed out on the show, Trump once said of then-president Barack Obama, in a 2014 tweet, that “everything he touches turns to garbage.”

Turning Point USA, the group which Trump addressed Tuesday, has been criticized in the last two years for a series of incidents involving racist social media posts by its members and leaders, per The Inquisitr.