Lisa Rinna Reveals Real Reason Daughter Delilah Belle Struggles With Mental Health

Lisa Rinna discusses her daughter's struggle with mental health.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna opened up about her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s lifelong battle with mental illness, reports The Daily Mail.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the 21-year-old recently took to Instagram stories to discuss her struggles with mental health. According to Radar Online, the model revealed she went to rehab twice this year for debilitating depression.

“I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression,” Delilah explained on her story.

Lisa’s daughter noted her move to New York to study at NYU caused her mental health to worsen. In addition, Delilah felt trapped in a toxic relationship and was surrounded by negative people.

In February, the model, feeling isolated and overwhelmed, contacted her mother to let her know she was suffering. Soon after, she moved back to Los Angeles and was admitted to a rehabilitation center. The model asserted that her stay at rehab helped her cope with past traumas and learn how to love herself.

“I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more,” noted the model.

She also revealed that she checked herself into a rehabilitation facility again this summer for 60 days.

In the Instagram story, Delilah urged fans to cut negative people off from their lives. She also advised her followers to get professional help if they are struggling with their mental health.

The Daily Mail reported Lisa revealed the reason her daughter battles with mental health issues is due to a childhood illness.

“In regards to Delilah’s recent post, I think it’s time to discuss the condition that started it all — PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections),” the Bravo star wrote on her Instagram story.

The 56-year-old explained nearly 10 percent of children develop PANDAS. The autoimmune disorder occurs when a strep infection causes inflammation on the brain. PANDAS can cause OCD, anxiety, mood swings, and aggression.

Lisa admitted her daughter’s case was extreme.

“[She had] serious anxiety and multiple phobias,” confirmed the television personality.

With the help of therapy, Lisa’s eldest daughter has been able to overcome some of her issues.

“Thankfully, we found the appropriate therapies. She is doing much better,” said Lisa.

To see more of Lisa and Delilah Belle, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.