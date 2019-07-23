Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Perky Backside In Sizzling Snap

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her cheeky side in an Instagram update Tuesday.

The model flashed her derrière while wearing a polka dot button-up shirt and thong bikini bottoms in a double-post that got her fans excited. In the first photo, Ratajkowski’s backside faced the camera while she held up the shirt and turned to look back. The shot revealed a clear view of the model’s rear and emphasized her small waistline. The second snap was a front view of the ensemble. The beauty was braless under the unbuttoned shirt, giving her followers a peek at her chest and flat abs. Her face was fully made up with natural tones and her hair was gathered into a messy bun at the top of her head. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Ratajkowski was plugging her line of apparel, Inamorata Woman, in the photo.

Fans loved the look, and that’s not too surprising. The beauty knows how to work the camera and likes to keep her 23.6 million followers updated on what she’s doing.

In an interview with Vogue Australia magazine in 2018, the model explained what she enjoys about Instagram.

“I was feeling sad about being ‘just a model’ who showed up on set and was used like a mannequin, so Instagram was a fun way of taking control,” she said.

“From there, I started to realize the more I’m sharing this with people and expressing, the more I’m getting not only feedback, but I’m controlling the narrative, which is exciting,” she continued.

While the platform doesn’t allow her to show all of her sides, she finds that the visual aspect of it is rewarding — and her fans appreciate it as well.

Ratajkowski admitted that while it is impossible to please everyone, she felt she had a little bit of control curating a certain world for her followers to see. A quick scroll through her Instagram account does tell a little bit about her life. From childhood snapshots to photos taken while she works on modeling campaigns, she is telling a story.

The Gone Girl star said she was happy with where her career has taken her and said that was important to her.