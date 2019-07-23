Teresa Giudice Admits She Was Angrier During ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Than She Was When She Flipped A Table

Teresa Giudice experienced anger during production.

Teresa Giudice’s “anger level” spiked during filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.

During a July 23 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Giudice said that she became so upset during production on the upcoming episodes that she was actually taken back to the 2009 moment of the show where she was seen flipping a table during a dispute with costar Danielle Staub.

“What happened, I didn’t expect it to happen. I’m shocked,” Giudice teased. “It’s just screwed up, you know? Let me just tell you, I was more mad this season than when I flipped the table.”

As for what prompted such anger from Giudice, she would only say that fans will have “to watch the show” and find out.

Just last month, a number of sources told Us Weekly magazine that while Giudice and Staub have been friends for the past couple of years on the show, their relationship was quite strained by the time filming wrapped on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.

“By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger-pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” the insider noted.

While Giudice will be featured in a full-time role on the show, Staub is expected to be seen only as a “friend” of the cast.

Following news of Giudice and Staub’s falling out, Giudice’s sister-in-law and costar, Melissa Gorga, spoke to Us Weekly and admitted that she may have had something to do with the drama that took place between the two of them.

“Oh, my God, the drama,” she said when asked about her costars’ rift. “I might have something to do with that. Just saying.”

“You will have to tune in to see,” Gorga added.

While Giudice and Gorga have experienced their fair share of family drama, things between them appear to be going well at the moment. For months, they have been seen alongside one another on social media as they enjoy spending time as a family with Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga — who is the younger brother of Giudice — and their combined seven kids.

Also returning in full-time roles for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jacqueline Goldschneider.

Giudice and her costars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.