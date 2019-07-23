Miley Cyrus Gets Sexy In Skimpy Top & Ripped Jeans

Miley Cyrus showed off her famous figure on social media yet again, and she didn’t hold back.

On Monday, Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of herself looking happy as she had a huge smile on her face while she showed off her sexy outfit of the day.

In the video clip, the singer rocked a skimpy black top with spaghetti straps, which showed off a lot of skin. Cyrus’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as her flat tummy were on display.

Cyrus also donned a pair of light-colored, ripped jeans that flaunted the curves of her hips. She accessorized with a lot of gold jewelry, including multiple bracelets and a watch on her wrist, layered chains around her neck, and dangling earrings.

The former Hannah Montana star had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips.

She also added pink blush on her cheeks and some black polish on her fingernails to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been some rumors surrounding Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, as of late.

OK! Magazine reports that Hemsworth doesn’t like that Cyrus has slowly been going back to her “old ways” by posting raunchy photos and videos on social media.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider allegedly told the publication.

Cyrus and Hemsworth haven’t yet hit the one-year mark of their marriage. The pair tied the knot back in December during a small ceremony at their Tennessee home just a few days before Christmas.

After the wedding, Hemsworth told GQ Australia that the traumatic experience of losing their home in the Malibu wildfire last year was a huge factor in the couple’s decision to walk down the aisle.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Hemsworth stated.

Fans can see more of Cyrus and Hemsworth by following the couple on social media.