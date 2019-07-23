‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Orders Her Mom To Get Off Social Media After She Calls Luke Parker ‘An A**’

The ABC star's outspoken mom says her daughter's controversial suitor would have never made it past her.

Hannah Brown has a message for her mom: Stay off of social media! The Bachelorette star posted a hilarious response to her mom Susanne’s not-so-nice Instagram comment about her controversial suitor, Luke Parker.

After The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode aired, Susanne Brown posted a scathing Instagram post aimed at Parker, Us Weekly reports. In the now-deleted post captured by Comments By Celebs’ Instagram account, Mama Brown captioned a still photo of Luke from the Men Tell All special, and she didn’t hold back on her true feelings about her daughter’s rejected suitor after he boasted to host Chris Harrison about his early relationship with The Bachelorette star.

“It was obvious in the first few weeks that I had it in the bag,” Luke said of Hannah’s season on Monday’s reunion, adding that he had a target on his back after receiving the first impression rose.

“In the bag!!! You would not have made it [past] me you are a A**!!!” Susanne wrote alongside a photo of Parker after he made his comment.

Hannah quickly took to Instagram to react to her mother’s post and order her to take it down.

“Mother. Delete. And never use social media again. I love you though (and you’re right).”

Hannah previously revealed that her mom wished she had picked fan-favorite Mike Johnson for her Final Four, alongside Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron, instead of Luke. After she sent Mike packing on the July 1 episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah tweeted that her concerned parents gave her a “look” as they watched the episode together.

“When mom starts off with ‘I don’t want to make you feel bad but…’ it’s not good. #TheBachelorette,” Hannah tweeted at the time, per Us.

Hannah eliminated Luke P. during Fantasy Suite week after he shamed her for sleeping with one of the other men on her season. Luke maintained he was misunderstood and was not “judging” Hannah, but on the Men Tell All he also admitted that he now knows The Bachelorette star is not his “person.”

But Hannah got the last word in on The Men Tell All. According to People, after calling him “narcissistic” and accusing him of breaking her heart “like 15 times” during their roller-coaster relationship, Hannah publicly apologized to Bachelor Nation for not sending Luke home earlier.

In her spiel, which you can see below, Hannah apologized to Bachelorette fans for allowing Luke to be on their television screens “way longer than really any of us ever desired.”

“It’s my fault,” Hannah admitted. “The Luke P show is canceled we will not renew the season.”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.