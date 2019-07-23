Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Are Not Dating, Despite Tabloid Report

Since Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s breakup, the tabloids have been rife with speculation about the actor/director’s love life. At first, a lot of those rumors centered around a purported affair with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, an affair that Gaga has publicly denied.

Now one gossip outlet is claiming that he’s hooking up with another actress, Jennifer Garner. An article from Woman’s Day alleges that they’re more than just friends, citing Jennifer’s recent visit to Bradley’s home as proof.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re reporting that the story is nothing but fake news. They state that an interview with an insider “close to the situation” has confirmed that their relationship is completely platonic.

Jennifer and Bradley worked together many years ago on Alias, a show that ran for five seasons and it’s become clear that they developed a strong bond during that period.

As People Magazine reports, Jennifer hosted a post-Oscars dinner party for Bradley, Irina and their daughter Lea De Seine. Bradley’s mother, Gloria also attended.

This doesn’t sound like something two people who’ve been sneaking around would do.

Jennifer has also been dating John Miller, the CEO of the Cali Group, a business in the restaurant/retail space. A source told Us Weekly that Jennifer likes the fact that Miller isn’t an actor.

“They’re doing great,” the insider said. “[Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.”

As for Bradley, Gossip Cop reports that he isn’t seeing anyone right now.

The news about Bradley Cooper and Irinia Shayk’s split hit the news last month, but back in 2018 Page Six reported that their relationship had taken a downward turn because of changes in their lifestyle choices.

“They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” the source said before adding that Irina went to Ibiza to attend a party hosted by celebrity photographer Mert Alas. The same photog who recently snapped a full-frontal nude of Kendall Jenner.

Another source added that the former couple did not look happy together when they went out for a dinner date last year.

“They barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal. Halfway through, she started looking off to the side and he was moody.”‘

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have agreed they will both live in New York for the sake of their daughter Lea de Seine. However, Lea's exact whereabouts will vary month on month to fit with her parents' busy work schedules. pic.twitter.com/yAsxeePEAJ — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 19, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bradley and Irina have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their daughter and their custody negotiations have been described as “drama-free.”