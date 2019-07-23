Blac Chyna’s Grocery Run Pics Painfully Ridiculed: Fans Ask If It’s Halloween

Blac Chyna is getting a hard time. The former Rob & Chyna star was spotted grabbing groceries at a Los Angeles supermarket yesterday. As The Daily Mail reports, the 31-year-old hit up Ralphs with 6-year-old son King Cairo and television producer Jamaal Terrance.

Chyna appeared to have put on an eye-catching display. While the mother of two wasn’t sending out the eye-popping cleavage that’s her trademark, she was throwing the cameras plenty of bold colors. The model and reality face was channeling a bold red look from waist-length red hair – the sleek-parted locks matched hues from Chyna’s tight jacket and a pair of clingy pants in reds, whites, and blacks. Chyna coordinated her ensemble with red-and-white sneakers and a matching smartphone case.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. While Chyna is known for being a target for trolls, there’s no denying that the newspaper’s viewers appeared overwhelmingly in agreement – they weren’t digging Chyna’s look.

“Cute kids, mom’s a hot mess” was the most upvoted comment.

“Looks Tacky. Beautiful kids though” was also a popular remark.

“Is it Halloween?” one user asked.

Chyna being described as “tacky” was seen by multiple users, although mentions of how sweet her son Cairo appeared did give this set of photos the thumbs-up.

“The kids are just adorable, especially Dream, but the mother has so much to learn yet. Sigh,” one user wrote.

Despite her reputation for being argumentative and provocative, Chyna does come with a more wholesome image. This mother might not feature her children on social media too often, but she is papped out and about with them on a fairly regular basis. Chyna’s eldest son was fathered by rapper and ex-boyfriend to Kylie Jenner, Tyga.

Chyna is, however, best known for having brought a child into the world with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. The couple was engaged with their lives documented on reality show Rob & Chyna, but the relationship fell apart. Rob and Chyna’s daughter Dream is being co-parented. This sweet toddler also pops up on E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Comments left to The Daily Mail‘s photos yesterday were not exclusively negative, though. One fan wrote than Chyna’s looks are “perfect.” Unfortunately, though, it looked like readers weren’t in the mood to throw this star much praise.

Chyna is popular on social media, though – her Instagram following sits at 15.7 million. Her account is followed by megastars including rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.