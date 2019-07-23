Ana Cheri Lets It All Hang Out In Barely-There Bikini

Ana Cheri left little to the imagination on Monday when she posted a photo to Instagram in which she wore a skimpy bikini.

The fitness model wore an orange string two-piece with a triangle top that barely covered her assets. The beauty coupled the look with a black cowboy hat. With a full face of makeup that featured a dewy glow, Cheri gave the camera a sultry look. The model sat on an outdoor seat with her hair in loose curls over one shoulder. With one hand on the seat behind her and her back slightly arched, Cheri gave her followers a nice view of her toned body. Her tight abs and bronzed skin were on full display.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said everything was “lit” while plugging a brand of CBD oil. Her fans were loving the snap.

“Sheesh! The Hottest babe,” one follower wrote.

“Just when you think you can’t get any better pic, you come up with this one. Stunnnnniiiiing,” said another.

“It’s always lit with you,” wrote one fan.

“Next level,” another said.

“Most perfect woman on Instagram,” one follower wrote.

“D A M N! nuff said!” joked one fan.

“Global warming is caused by you! Damn,” another said.

“Best photo yet! Everything is perfect!” one fan wrote.

“WOW that’s a great look, itty bitty bikini,” said another.

Cheri knows how to keep her 12.4 million follower enticed. She regularly shares photos that showcase her incredible body, and her followers always love to get involved in the comments. Many of her posts have thousands of comments from fans who simply can’t get enough of the beauty.

The social media sensation is married to trainer Ben Moreland, and together they train at the Be More Athletics gym. Cheri is an ambassador and motivational speaker for Shredz Supplements. She has also been featured in Muscle and Fitness magazine.

Cheri works hard to keep her bikini body and enjoys being an inspiration to others. She sometimes shares motivational posts, and urges people to be kind to themselves wherever they may be on their fitness journey.

The American beauty also likes to encourage others who want to improve their fitness level. She often shares workout videos for anyone who would like to get in shape. Many women followers appreciate Cheri’s fitness level and often compliment her on her physique.

Those wanting to see what Cheri will post next should follow her Instagram account.