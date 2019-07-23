Reese Witherspoon’s Cryptic Instagram Message Has Fans Concerned

Reese Witherspoon just posted a cryptic message to Instagram that has some fans scratching their heads as to the meaning behind her words. The actress, who produces and stars in HBO’s Big Little Lies appeared to be melancholy as she thanked those behind the scenes of the series who just aired its Season 2 finale.

In the photo dated 1998, Reese is dressed in a blue suit and heels and is seated in a director’s chair. She is looking away from the camera and out into the distance without a smile on her face.

It’s not so much the photo that has fans of the actress concerned. Rather, its what appears to be a post that is full of wistfulness for her Big Little Lies family.

In the post, Reese stated that for years she wished to fulfill her dream of producing her own body of work and she was able to do that with BLL. She also looked back on all she had learned as an actor and through her years of working with those in the television and film business and was thankful for each and every experience she has had over the years. She then thanked the cast and crew of the HBO series, but in a way that made it appear that the whole experience had come to a close when it has not been officially noted that the series will not return for Season 3.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to wonder aloud if the cryptic and what was largely called the unsatisfying ending of Season 2 was the end of the series. Some wondered if it would return to HBO while others were sad at what they thought was not just the season finale but the series finale as well.

Spoiler alert: The Big Little Lies season 2 finale ended with Bonnie deciding to turn herself in for pushing Perry down the stairs that fateful night, freeing the Monterey Five from their big lie.

The show’s creator, David E. Kelley, noted earlier this year that there were “no plans” for another season of the series. He said, as reported by Elle Magazine, “It’s one and two, and we like our closure with season 2, but that will probably be it.” Still, there was only supposed to be one season of the series and fan demand was so great, the show announced the production of Season 2.

Loading...

Nicole Kidman, who starred in the HBO series alongside Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern Not echoed Kelley’s sentiments in the same story for Elle, by noting that it was great for the series to “jump off the cliff” for its close and said that Season 2 of the show was made with an enormous amount of love.

HBO president Casey Bloys didn’t sound hopeful for the third season of the series in an interview with TVLine, due to the busy and demanding schedules of the show’s lead actors. Fans are still hopeful that the ladies from Monterey will survive another season.

Big Little Lies Seasons 1 and 2 are available to view on HBO.