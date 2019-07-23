Camille Grammer Admits She Can’t Take Credit For ‘RHOBH’ Ratings Boost, But Suspects She ‘Helped’ On Twitter

Camille Grammer is reacting to her past comment about the 'RHOBH' ratings.

Camille Grammer isn’t so sure she’s responsible for the recent increase in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

Although the newly married reality star joked about the fact that she “brought it” on Instagram after seeing the latest ratings statistics, she has since reacted to an article on Twitter that suggested she had taken credit for the ratings boost.

“I’m not sure,” she admitted. “I can’t take the credit. I may have helped but I truly don’t know.”

After sharing her tweet, Grammer was applauded for the drama she brought to the Season 9 reunion special, which began airing last week, and sent love back to her supportive followers. Other Twitter users suggested that if it weren’t for Grammer’s appearance at the reunion taping, the show would have likely been quite boring to watch.

At the same time, others accused Grammer of being mean to her costars, and one fan in particular said they hoped they would not be seeing her on the show when it returns to Bravo TV for a 10th season.

Grammer appeared on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a guest-starring role but appeared to take on that of a full-time star when it came to the series’ reunion.

Earlier this month, an insider told Hollywood Life that after filming the reunion special last month, Grammer was reportedly getting the silent treatment from her costars.

“They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad,” the source explained.

A second source went on to suggest that Grammer acted out during the reunion taping in an effort to secure a full-time role on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She feels she brings a lot to the show and she views it as a serious job which is why she speaks her mind the way she does. She really wants to work and be full-time,” the second insider explained. “She knows the other women get frustrated with her, but she doesn’t care. She feels she’s speaking up for what is right.”

To see more of Grammer and her costars, don’t miss the second installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special tonight, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.