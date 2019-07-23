‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 24: Brooke Comforts A Heartbroken Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 24 reveal that Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) is far from the blushing new bride that she is supposed to be. The blonde just married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), but instead of enjoying her new role as his wife, she will be overcome by grief.

Hope and Thomas recently tied the knot. However, things are far from rosy in this relationship. Hope refused Thomas’ advances on her wedding night. She did not want to be intimate with him, and he felt rejected at her response to him. While Thomas tries to deal with Hope’s rebuff, she is trying to deal with some other issues from her past.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember a curious incident during the wedding. Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) repeatedly called Hope “mama” and tried to reach out to her. Hope had been visibly shaken by the ordeal and hesitated at the altar. Afterward, she told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that it was as if Beth was trying to speak to her through Phoebe during the ceremony. Liam took his ex-wife in his arms and tried to comfort her. But it seems as if the damage was already done, and Hope has been catapulted into an abyss of grief again.

Since both Thomas and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) disapprove of Liam spending time with Hope, she will turn to the only other person who knows what she went through when she lost Beth. Hope will confide in Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and tell her that she is missing Beth again, per Highlight Hollywood. Brooke understands Hope’s feelings of loss. She was there for her daughter after the supposed stillbirth and helped Hope through the stages of mourning.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke also realizes that Hope also misses Liam and that by marrying Thomas, she is closing the door on that chapter of her life. Brooke will have some words of wisdom for her daughter and try to encourage her. She warned her that she could not replace Beth with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and that she needed time to process the baby’s death.

Not only will Hope have to deal with the painful memories of her baby’s death, but she is trying to come to terms with being Thomas’ wife. However, Thomas won’t let up and will even use his son to pressure Hope into sleeping in his bed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.