Gabrielle Union’s Tight Spandex Gym Body Is All Kinds Of Insane: ‘Squeeze Those Glutes’

Gabrielle Union has one fierce workout body. The America’s Got Talent judge is known for being a fitness fiend – the 46-year-old’s recent social media activity appears to be proof she’s just that.

On Tuesday, Gabrielle took to her Instagram Stories to share a morning workout. The actress and reality face didn’t make much eye contact during her video – if anything is a sign of dedication, it’s sending out footage that offers zero posing. Gabrielle was filmed during various stages of her sweat session – the workout included weight reps, glutes work, and balance exercises. Most appeared to include some form of resistance via weights.

Gabrielle was fully kitted out for the gym. The star was stylishly outfitted in tight spandex leggings in light patterns – the clingy pants were definitely showcasing this mother’s muscular legs. Gabrielle didn’t seem out to flash her body, though. The blue-and-white leggings were paired with a black T-shirt with white lettering, although the top wasn’t hiding Gabrielle’s insanely strong forearms. She wore matching black-and-white sneakers to complete her athletic look.

The video showed Gabrielle concentrating and silent. Words from the star’s trainer could, however, be heard.

“Work those glutes,” the trainer told Gabrielle.

Likewise heard was the trainer counting reps as Gabrielle pushed herself.

Gabrielle has spoken out about how fitness factors into her life. Gabrielle’s interview with Women’s Health Mag revealed her upbeat attitude, but it likewise revealed more deep-rooted reasons for this star’s decision to make workouts a regular deal.

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

Gabrielle also let fans know which part of her body seems to benefit the most from a workout.

“I love my arms because it’s where I get fast results,” she added.

Gabrielle joins other celebrities who – just like her – are known for being both workout junkies and defying their age. Friends star Jennifer Aniston is largely considered to look younger than her 50 years with a fit body that frequently makes headlines. Joining them are 49-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old Kate Beckinsale.

