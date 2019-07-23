‘The Archer’ Trends Worldwide On Twitter After iTunes Reveals The Name Of Taylor Swift’s Next Track

Swift is expected to make an announcement on Instagram later Tuesday.

Fans of Taylor Swift think they know the name of the pop star’s next single after it appeared on iTunes on Tuesday, and they took to social media platform Twitter to buzz about it.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the fifth track for Swift’s upcoming 7th studio album, Lover, changed on iTunes from an ambiguous “Track 5” to “The Archer,” with a length of about three and a half minutes.

“The Archer” trended worldwide on Twitter after fans couldn’t stop speculating about the song — whether the reveal was intentional, and if the singer would mention the title on an upcoming Instagram live that Swift announced Monday.

“IT’S CALLED ‘THE ARCHER’ THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!” one user wrote on Twitter, attaching a screenshot of the iTunes track listing for the album.

Some fans even tweeted that they believed there were hints to “The Archer” as far back as Swift’s music video for “ME!” which was released in April of this year.

As iHeartRadio noted, fans have in the past taken a particular liking to the fifth track on Swift’s albums, and some believe she’s caught on and put some of her more emotional tracks in the fifth slot on purpose.

The fifth track from Swift’s 2017 album, reputation, was “Delicate,” which was the sixth and final single from that album. The song extended Swift’s record of having the most Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 among women, having 56 entries on the chart at the time, per Billboard.

According to Billboard, the closest female recording artist behind Swift is Rihanna, who has 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100. Elvis Presley takes the record for the most of any artist, with 80 entries on the song ranking chart.

The 29-year-old singer announced yesterday that she planned to take to her Instagram account to do a live broadcast Tuesday to announce something about an Easter egg she had teased.

I’m going live on Instagram tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here. ????????????⬆️ pic.twitter.com/uxNYCgZ0Tz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 22, 2019

In a GIF attached to the tweet, an arrow was shown hitting the number 5 in the center of a target. The GIF was taken from the singer’s latest music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” the second single from her upcoming album. The music video featured fellow recording artist Hayley Kiyoko firing the arrow toward the target.

iTunes has revealed that the upcoming @TaylorSwift13 track off of ‘Lover’ is titled, “The Archer.” ???? pic.twitter.com/ClqxcTlvDW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2019

The singer had previously announced that her seventh studio album, Lover, would be released on August 23. “The Archer” would be the third song released since the album was announced. The first single “ME!” featuring Panic At The Disco! frontman, Brendon Urie, was released in April. “The Archer” would follow “You Need To Calm Down,” which was released in June.