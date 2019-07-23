Doutzen Kroes Hits The Beach In A Lace Bra

Doutzen rocked a unique ensemble during a trip to the beach.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes is showing off her more unusual beach attire in a snap shared to her Instagram account. The stunning model posted an artsy, black-and-white shot of herself walking along the sand to social media, in which she ditched the traditional bikini for something much more business-like.

Doutzen, who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world over her long career as a supermodel, showed off a very unique look, as she sported a lacy, black bra with an open blazer and a pair of tailored pants.

But while she opted to forgo the bikini for her beach trip, the stunning Dutch model and mom of two was still showing off a pretty serious amount of skin, as she displayed her décolletage and seriously toned and flat middle while walking along the sand with both hands in her pockets.

Kroes had her long blonde hair swept back slightly as she looked out towards the ocean.

The star – who modeled for Victoria’s Secret from 2008 until 2014 – most certainly captured the attention of her 6 million-plus followers on the social media site, as the comments section of the snap was quickly overrun with praise from her fans.

“Hotness,” one fan commented with three fire emoji, while another wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

“Beautiful and Elegant,” another user wrote with several heart emoji.

But while the 34-year-old model decided to ditch the bikini in her latest photo, she hasn’t exactly been shy about showing off her toned figure in a two-piece in the past.

The Inquisitr recently shared a stunning snap of the star rocking a tiny black bikini, as she sported a tiny string two-piece, which was taken from the line of her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, Tropic of C.

Prior to that, the star took a bit of a walk on the wild side, as she was spotted by paparazzi in an equally tiny leopard-print bikini during a sunny trip to the beach, as The Inquisitr also reported.

Despite being well known as one of the most stunning models in the world, Doutzen has often spoken out about body image issues and has been a big supporter of promoting body confidence.

“I myself never experienced any eating disorder, but was told to lose weight many times. For me it was important to stand up and say: ‘I can’t lose more weight and be healthy. This is it. This is what you get,'” she said when asked by HuffPost why she’s been so outspoken about the issue during a 2012 interview with the outlet.

“I think you have to get your happiness from different things than your looks. Beauty doesn’t last. If you go to school, or do sports, or whatever makes you happy, that lasts longer than beauty,” Kroes added.