Lance Bass Dishes On Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

The singer officiated their June 29 ceremony.

Lance Bass appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he dished on the recent wedding of Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

According to a report shared by Entertainment Tonight on July 23, Bass addressed the June 29 event, which he officiated, but was careful about what he chose to disclose.

After being asked what he thought about Taylor and Cartwright’s vows, Bass said, “They were very them, especially Jax’s.” Then, when asked which cast member from the show had the most to drink, Bass suggested there were far too many to choose from.

“Oh, where to start… They all had their fair share. I mean, it’s a wedding. It’s what you do,” he reasoned.

While Bass admitted that he did see “explosive fights” and “crazy hookups between the cast members,” he would not say who did what and also pleaded the fifth when it came to answering questions about the potential presence of Taylor’s mom, Marie Cauchi. As fans of the series will recall, Taylor and his mom had a massive falling out after his father, Ronald Cauchi’s, death. Taylor accused his mom of hiding the severity of his dad’s illness from him in the weeks leading up to his passing.

Taylor and Cartwright addressed the dispute with his mother during an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which also featured the couple planning for their engagement party. As viewers may have seen, Cartwright attempted to encourage Taylor to reconcile with his mother ahead of the event but, ultimately, it went on without her.

“I used to be very close to my mom. We really haven’t communicated in the last six months, pretty much since my father passed. Their marriage was on the rocks; she was talking about leaving my dad about a year before he got cancer. Toward the end, my mom would say, ‘Oh, he’s fine,'” Taylor revealed during an episode of the show last year, via The Daily Dish.

According to Taylor, he and his sister had no idea their father was in the ICU, and if they did, they would have immediately traveled to be with him. Although Taylor acknowledged that his mother was trying to protect him and his sister from the impending heartache, he also said that he should have had the chance to say goodbye to his dad.

Taylor, Cartwright and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules later this year.