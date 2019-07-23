Woman Lucky To Be Alive After Lawn Mower Accident Slices Open Her Neck

A South Dakota women considered herself lucky to be alive after a freak accident with a lawn mower sliced open her neck on July 11.

Kendra Jensen said she had just stepped outside and started to pick up a couple of toys when she felt something hit her in the neck, KSFY reported.

Her husband, Andy Jensen, was mowing their lawn on a riding mower when the mower blew out a piece of debris that hit Kendra in the neck.

“I thought that I got hit by a rock. It felt like something hit me, and then fell off me,” Kendra said, adding that she did not know her neck had been cut deeply.

“I was immediately like ‘that hurt,’ and so I grabbed my neck. That’s when I realized I was bleeding, and it was wet. I freaked out,” Kendra said.

When Andy saw his wife in pain, he knew what to do. Fox News reported that Jensen is a Marine Corps veteran and a police officer, and he wasted no time putting his skills to work.

“He ran to his car and grabbed his trauma bag. I make fun of him all the time for having it, I’m like, ‘We’re never going to need that,'” Kendra said.

Andy said he put his thumbs in the wound and started applying gauze and waited until an ambulance took Kendra to the hospital where she was stitched up.

Strangely enough, the Jensens don’t know what hit Kendra in the neck. However, they do know she is incredibly lucky, as the object just missed her carotid artery, trachea, and vocal cords.

Kendra told Fox News that she was at least 30 to 40 feet away from the mower when she got hit. She also said that she never would have thought the distance she was standing from the mower was unsafe. The lucky mom said that she and Andy always check the lawn for objects before mowing, adding that their mower had recently been serviced.

Kendra shared a post on social media to warn others about the dangers of being near an operating lawn mower. She said she hoped her story would raise awareness to the fact that “no distance is a safe distance” from a mower and that the best thing to do is “just stay inside,” per Fox News.

Andy told KSFY that no one would ever be outside again when he is mowing the lawn.