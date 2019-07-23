Luke Parker Turns To Instagram To Try One More Time To Defend Himself

After Luke Parker refused to leave after being sent home during Monday's episode of 'The Bachelorette,' he was slammed by viewers.

From the moment The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown met the controversial figure of Luke Parker on night one of her season, it was clear they had a real connection. They were able to bond by the fact that they are both passionate about their faith and love of Jesus. The connection was so strong that she even gave him the coveted First Impression Rose. What she didn’t realize then was that Parker would be the catalyst for the majority of her tears and a lot of fighting that was to come later in the season, according to USA Today.

While the other contestants vying for Brown’s heart were able to see that Parker was clearly not the man for her, it took her a long time to see it for herself. On the night of the fantasy suite dates, Parker made one controversial comment that finally allowed her to see his true colors clearly. He told her that if he found out she had slept with one of the other remaining men, he would have no further interest in her and would promptly leave. Infuriated, Brown told him that she had sex before and wasn’t ashamed of it. She then sent him home.

But Parker didn’t leave. In fact, he showed up at the rose ceremony the next day and informed everyone he wasn’t going anywhere. Even when Brown, pleaded with him to leave her alone, he demanded answers. It took the show’s host Chris Harrison coming out for him to finally clear out.

In the Men Tell All episode that followed the airing of this bizarre moment, Parker had the chance to explain himself and apologize for his behavior.

However, he showed little remorse and said that if he had the chance to do it all over, he wouldn’t change a thing. His remark led to backlash online, causing him to try one more time to defend himself through an Instagram post.

“I had to go back and fight for her, I believed in my heart she was making the biggest mistake of her life based on what she was telling me, I wanted her to know that we could get through this and I was here for her.”

We know how much The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise loves drama, so the possibility of Parker showing up on Bachelor in Paradise which is to premiere in August isn’t totally out of the question. However, considering how strongly disliked he is and the intensity with which he is fought back at production makes the prospect seem fairly unlikely.