‘The Hills’ Spencer Pratt Blasts ‘Psychopath’ Sister Stephanie For Her Selfish Attitude As Wildfires Raged

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star calls out his estranged sister for her shocking behavior as Brody Jenner fought to save his house last fall.

Spencer Pratt has some words for his sister Stephanie, even if he’s not on speaking terms with her. The Hills: New Beginnings star fired back at his estranged sister’s bizarre attitude about the wildfires that raged through Southern California last fall and caused tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

On the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, the Woolsey wildfires were addressed as cast member Brody Jenner skipped a planned group trip to Las Vegas for a DJ gig in order to guard his Malibu home.

Spencer took to Twitter to call out Stephanie Pratt for her reaction to the devastating fires that endangered Brody’s home as she sat with co-stars Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Mischa Barton, and Audrina Patridge in a Vegas bar.

“What do you call it when Stephanie’s ‘best friends’ are fighting a literal wildfire and she still can’t let the focus be off her for one second? #TheHills.”

After Facetiming with Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, some of The Hills stars revealed that they wanted to contact Brody directly to see if his home was safe. But Stephanie announced that he probably wasn’t thinking about any of them. Spencer fired back on Twitter to blast his sister for her commentary on the situation.

“No duh, Brody’s not thinking about you, Stephanie. His entire neighborhood’s on fire, you psychopath.”

Spencer also tweeted that his sister should get rid of her fake accent, which she apparently cultivated after living in London for six years.

Spencer is not the only Hills: New Beginnings star who was taken aback by Stephanie’s a reaction to the California wildfires. Page Six noted that during the group’s Vegas outing they were joined by Brody’s friend, Michael Utsinger, who was concerned because Brody was “literally” standing on the roof of his house with a hose. Stephanie’s response to that piece of information made it clear she had no idea of the magnitude of the fires.

“Is this what tonight’s gonna be about? Fires?” she asked.

Stephanie went on to say that the group was “beating this horse dead” and that there was nothing they could do from there. In a confessional, Audrina Patridge later condemned Stephanie for her attitude about the devastating fires.

“We’re in Vegas because of Brody and Kaitlynn. The fact that they’re at home fighting fires and Stephanie is sitting there being so insensitive — I just think it’s so rude and disrespectful.”

Sadly, the fires did hit close to home for Brody, according to Fox News. Brody’s dad Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu house reportedly burned down in the Woolsey fire last November.

Stephanie Pratt has not yet commented on her bad look on the most recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.